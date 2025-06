Eleven fast food outlets in Bishkek have been closed due to identified violations. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision reported.

The decision was made following inspections.

Among the establishments shut down are the canteen «National Cuisine» located at 2k/4, Ankara Street, the café «Ak Maral» at 44, Beishenaliev Street, and several fast food outlets on Torekul Aitmatov Street.

They will be allowed to reopen once all sanitary regulations are met.