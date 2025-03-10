15:58
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Section of Chui Avenue in Bishkek to be closed for traffic from March 31

The section of Chui Avenue from Ibraimov Street to Abdrakhmanov Street in Bishkek will be completely closed for traffic from March 31, 2025. The City Hall reported.

A large-scale infrastructure project will be launched at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Shopokov Street, which includes construction of a new underground crossing for safe crossing of the street by pedestrians, escalators, modern elevators, service facilities, as well as underground parking for more than 220 cars, which will relieve street congestion.

During the construction, routes of movement of some buses will be changed:

  • Bus routes No. 5, 34, 38, 50, 152, 166 and 222 will be transferred to Frunze Street;
  • Routes No. 7, 11, 25, 36, 129, 169, 216, 227 and 254 will be directed to Kievskaya Street;

The traffic light cycle will also be adjusted, which will help minimize traffic jams.

The City Hall told 24.kg news agency that Chui Avenue itself will be closed for the period from 6 to 8 months.

The project is being implemented at the expense of private investment from Tashbolot Holding and Old Bishkek LLC with a total budget of 2 billion soms.

The Bishkek City Hall asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and to plan your route in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/322263/
views: 111
Print
Related
Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until January 27
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic on November 2
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed to traffic on August 31
Some Bishkek streets to be closed to traffic on August 30-31
Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic due to football match
Two more streets in Bishkek to be made one-way
Changes made to rules for driving on dedicated lane in Bishkek
City Hall plans to cover Bishkek with smart traffic lights by the end of 2024
Employees of Traffic Safety Department to regulate traffic in rush hours
Traffic restrictions introduced in Kolbaev tunnel on Bishkek - Osh road
Popular
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
10 March, Monday
15:48
Altynbek Bekturov appointed Mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya Altynbek Bekturov appointed Mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya
15:45
Drunk burglar found asleep on sofa with stolen goods in Tokmak café
15:21
Kyrgyzstan ranks 100th in Global Terrorism Index 2025
15:12
Section of Chui Avenue in Bishkek to be closed for traffic from March 31
14:06
SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan