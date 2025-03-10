Section of Chui Avenue in Bishkek to be closed for traffic from March 31

The section of Chui Avenue from Ibraimov Street to Abdrakhmanov Street in Bishkek will be completely closed for traffic from March 31, 2025. The City Hall reported.

A large-scale infrastructure project will be launched at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Shopokov Street, which includes construction of a new underground crossing for safe crossing of the street by pedestrians, escalators, modern elevators, service facilities, as well as underground parking for more than 220 cars, which will relieve street congestion.

During the construction, routes of movement of some buses will be changed:

Bus routes No. 5, 34, 38, 50, 152, 166 and 222 will be transferred to Frunze Street;

Routes No. 7, 11, 25, 36, 129, 169, 216, 227 and 254 will be directed to Kievskaya Street;

The traffic light cycle will also be adjusted, which will help minimize traffic jams.

The City Hall told 24.kg news agency that Chui Avenue itself will be closed for the period from 6 to 8 months.

The project is being implemented at the expense of private investment from Tashbolot Holding and Old Bishkek LLC with a total budget of 2 billion soms.

The Bishkek City Hall asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and to plan your route in advance.