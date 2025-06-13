Heavy rains, mudslides forecast in Kyrgyzstan for June 14-15

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather warning for June 14-15.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, unstable weather and heavy rains are expected in the coming days throughout the republic, especially in mountainous and foothill areas.

According to the agency, mudflows and rising water level in rivers are possible.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges the population to refrain from vacationing in the mountains and near riverbeds during these days. In case of emergencies, immediately call 112. The call is free and available around the clock.