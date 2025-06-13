15:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Heavy rains, mudslides forecast in Kyrgyzstan for June 14-15

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather warning for June 14-15.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, unstable weather and heavy rains are expected in the coming days throughout the republic, especially in mountainous and foothill areas.

According to the agency, mudflows and rising water level in rivers are possible.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges the population to refrain from vacationing in the mountains and near riverbeds during these days. In case of emergencies, immediately call 112. The call is free and available around the clock.
link: https://24.kg/english/332625/
views: 135
Print
Related
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek weather forecast for June 5–8: Up to +36°C expected
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warns of mudflows and heavy rains
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Heat wave: May 22 breaks weather observation record
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp weather change expected after extreme heat in Kyrgyzstan
Heatwave of up to +40 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
15:44
Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in Talas region Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in T...
15:10
Fire breaks out in multi-story building in Bishkek
15:03
Heavy rains, mudslides forecast in Kyrgyzstan for June 14-15
14:51
SCNS uncovers scheme for obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship by foreigners
14:40
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May