Ministry of Culture proposes leasing historical and cultural sites for 49 years

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan has developed amendments to the Law «On the Protection and Use of Historical and Cultural Heritage». The document has been published for public discussion.

Article 29 of the current law states that legal entities and individuals may be granted historical and cultural heritage sites for use for up to five years by decision of the state body for the protection of monuments.

The Ministry of Culture proposes to increase this period to 15 years.

In addition, the initiators propose to add a provision to the article that «in the case of the implementation of investment projects and investment agreements with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of a public-private partnership aimed at ensuring the preservation and effective use, a historical and cultural heritage site, except for archaeological monuments and sites of international importance, is provided for use to legal entities and individuals for up to 49 years.»

«The funds received from users of historical and cultural heritage sites are directed towards the preservation, protection, restoration and use of historical and cultural monuments,» the document says.

The draft law also outlines criteria for declaring historical and cultural monuments lost, who conducts historical and cultural assessments, and measures for safeguarding immovable historical, archaeological, urban planning, architectural, and monumental art objects.