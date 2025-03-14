Passportization of monuments to be carried out in Talas and Osh regions

Passportization of monuments will be carried out in Talas and Osh regions. The corresponding application is posted on the public procurement portal.

The Republican Inspectorate for Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments announced a tender for passportization of historical and cultural monuments of national importance, as well as archeological monuments in Talas and Osh regions.

It is planned to spend 13,681,900 soms on realization of the project.

Passportization should be carried out until December 1, 2025.

Applications of participants are accepted until March 27, 2025.