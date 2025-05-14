19:30
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in South Korea moves to new building

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in South Korea operates at a new address. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The new embassy building is located in the central part of Seoul. Address: Jongno-gu, Cheongun-dong, 53-57 (Jahamun-ro, 125-12).

In April, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev reported that the ministry would buy buildings for the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan in Geneva and Seoul. According to him, the cost of these buildings is up to $5 million. It was also planned to buy buildings for the Embassies in England and Japan within two years, where this property will cost $10 million.
