Court extends detention of human rights activist Rita Karasartova until July 12

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek has extended the detention of human rights activist Rita Karasartova until July 12. The decision was made at the request of the investigator.

According to her lawyer, Zhanysh Barakov, the court hearing lasted more than four hours.

He noted that procedural violations occurred during the hearing.

«We filed a motion to summon Sergei Raiymbekov (head of the investigative team), as according to the investigator, he possesses all the relevant information. However, judge Almazbek Apyshev denied our request. The investigator admitted that no investigative actions had been carried out against Rita Karasartova over the past month. I would like to point out that Part 3 of Article 115 of the Criminal Procedure Code provides grounds for changing the measure of restraint when no investigative actions are being conducted against the accused. But the court ignored this,» the defense representative said.

He also filed motions to recuse both the judge and the prosecutor, but those were also denied.

Rita Karasartova was detained on April 14 on charges of «calls for mass riots.» A search was conducted at her home in her absence, reportedly in connection with the publication of a letter by Tilekmat Kurenov, written earlier with a request to publish it, if anything happened to him.

On April 19, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) announced that wanted activist Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu had been extradited to Bishkek from the UAE. According to the security services, while abroad, he regularly posted provocative content and video messages on social media, calling for mass unrest and an attempted violent seizure of power. On April 21, the Pervomaisky District Court extended his detention in a pre-trial detention center until July.
