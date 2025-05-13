Bishkek City Court upholds detention of activist Rita Karasartova

The Bishkek City Court’s judicial panel dismissed an appeal from activist Rita Karasartova to change her measure of restraint. The appeal was rejected, and the decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court remained in force.

Previously, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek extended Karasartova’s pretrial detention by one month — until June 12.

Rita Karasartova was detained on April 14 on charges of «calls for mass unrest» and placed in a temporary detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Ata district for 48 hours. A search was conducted at her home in her absence, presumably in connection with the publication of a letter by an activist Tilekmat Kurenov written earlier, in which he asked to publish it if anything happened to him.