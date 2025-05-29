No investigative actions carried out in case against Rita Karasartova - lawyer

No investigative actions have been carried out in relation to Rita Karasartova during her detention. Her lawyer, Zhanysh Barakov, told journalists.

He noted that, according to the rules of the Criminal Procedure Code, the investigator was obliged to conduct investigative measures against the accused during her arrest.

«If such actions are not carried out, the law provides for a change in the preventive measure to one not involving isolation. We also filed a motion for a confrontation with Tilekmat Kurenov and other defendants. I still did not receive a response from the investigator for ten days. In case of refusal, we will definitely appeal this decision. After all, Rita Rahman is a defendant in the case against Tilekmat Kurenov, under the article on mass riots. And to confirm the role, actions, and goals of these individuals, a confrontation is necessary,» Zhanysh Barakov said.

He also noted that today the Bishkek City Court rejected the appeal against the ruling of the Sverdlovsky District Court of the capital dated April 30 on the extension of the preventive measure. Rita Karasartova remains in custody until June 12.

According to the lawyer, the investigator intends to transfer the case of the accused to court before June 12.

Rita Karasartova was detained on April 14 on charges of «calling for mass unrest.» A search of her home was conducted in her absence, presumably in connection with the publication of a letter written earlier by an activist Tilikmat Kurenov, in which he asked to publish it if anything happened to him.

On April 19, the State Committee for National Security reported that the wanted activist Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu had been brought to Bishkek from the UAE. According to the security services, while outside the republic, he regularly published provocative posts and video messages on social media accounts calling for the organization of mass unrest followed by an attempt to seize power by force. On April 21, the Pervomaisky District Court extended Tilikmat Kudaibergen uulu’s preventive measure in the form of arrest in a pre-trial detention center until July.