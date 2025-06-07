New Dary-Darmek mobile app developed in Kyrgyzstan

The Department of Medicines and Medical Products Supply of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan presented the mobile application Dary-Darmek, created for convenient search and verification of medicines.

As the Ministry of Health reported, the application will help:

— Search for medicines in real time: find the nearest pharmacy that has the required drug;

— Check the authenticity of the drug using the certificate of conformity;

— Find out the set price to avoid overpayment;

— Notify about preferential programs: check the amount of compensation for medicines;

— File a complaint, if the price in the pharmacy is higher than the set price for regulated drugs. You can send a complaint with an attached receipt. The application is automatically generated and sent to the authorized body. You will receive a response about the measures taken;

— Report side effects of medicines for prompt response.

If the drug is not listed in the application, this may indicate its unregistered or illegal status, which helps protect the health of citizens.

The application is currently working in test mode and is being actively improved.