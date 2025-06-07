New Dary-Darmek mobile app developed in Kyrgyzstan

The Department of Medicines and Medical Products Supply of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan presented the mobile application Dary-Darmek, created for convenient search and verification of medicines.
As the Ministry of Health reported, the application will help:
— Search for medicines in real time: find the nearest pharmacy that has the required drug;
— Check the authenticity of the drug using the certificate of conformity;
— Find out the set price to avoid overpayment;
— Notify about preferential programs: check the amount of compensation for medicines;
— File a complaint, if the price in the pharmacy is higher than the set price for regulated drugs. You can send a complaint with an attached receipt. The application is automatically generated and sent to the authorized body. You will receive a response about the measures taken;
— Report side effects of medicines for prompt response.
The application is currently working in test mode and is being actively improved.