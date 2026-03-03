19:42
Electronic Notary mobile app launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan launched Electronic Notary mobile app in pilot mode. It is currently available for download on the Play Market and will soon be available on the App Store.

The mobile app can be used to perform a number of notarial acts electronically, including certification of parental and legal guardian consents for minors to travel abroad, consents for residence registration, passport issuance, acquisition and renunciation of citizenship, as well as certification of powers of attorney for document collection from government agencies, customs clearance of goods, and representation of interests in government agencies without alienation.

Notarial acts using the app can be performed for individuals and legal entities located both within and outside the Kyrgyz Republic, subject to the requirements of national legislation and international treaties.

This new digital tool is part of a systemic reform of the notary system and is aimed at expanding remote access to notarial services for individuals and legal entities.
