Bishkek weather forecast for June 5–8: Up to +36°C expected

It will be hot in Bishkek in the second half of the week, weather forecasters say.

June 5 will be sunny. It will be warm at night, up to +17 degrees. During the day, the air will warm up to +34 degrees.

June 6 will be slightly cloudy. The temperature is expected to be +18 degrees at night and up to +36 degrees during the day.

On June 7, there will be no precipitations at night, with temperatures reaching +18 degrees. Rain is possible during the day, and the temperature will drop slightly to +27 degrees.

Light rain is forecast for June 8. At night the air temperature will drop to +14 degrees, growing up to +28°C during the day.
