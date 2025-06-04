Banks of Kara-Suu River being strengthened in Jalal-Abad region

The banks of Kara-Suu River are being strengthened in Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, within the framework of the program «Special Assistance and Elimination of Consequences», works are carried out to prevent flood disasters in dangerous areas of the region, as well as to eliminate the danger in residential areas and to protect agricultural lands from flooding.

The 300-meter section of the right bank in Kara-Kamysh aiyl okmotu is being raised and reinforced with stones. The left bank will also be reinforced.