10:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Banks of Kara-Suu River being strengthened in Jalal-Abad region

The banks of Kara-Suu River are being strengthened in Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, within the framework of the program «Special Assistance and Elimination of Consequences», works are carried out to prevent flood disasters in dangerous areas of the region, as well as to eliminate the danger in residential areas and to protect agricultural lands from flooding.

The 300-meter section of the right bank in Kara-Kamysh aiyl okmotu is being raised and reinforced with stones. The left bank will also be reinforced.
link: https://24.kg/english/331470/
views: 163
Print
Related
Saxaul planted in Batken to strengthen banks of mudflow channel
Bishkek to host second Dariya Fest
Kyrgyzstan loses 800 hectares of land due to erosion of Chu river banks
Ala-Archa river bank collapses along Bakayev Street in Bishkek
8,000 trees planted to strengthen banks of Chu river
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
09:37
Kyrgyzstan takes 121st place in Cost of Living Index 2025 Kyrgyzstan takes 121st place in Cost of Living Index 20...
09:16
Kazakhstan plans to increase exports of grain, oilseeds to Kyrgyzstan
09:07
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to jointly fight locust infestation
08:57
Banks of Kara-Suu River being strengthened in Jalal-Abad region
3 June, Tuesday
17:40
Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of construction materials
17:32
Salam, Osh - 2025 tourism fair kicks off in southern capital of Kyrgyzstan
17:21
Electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP almost doubled
17:17
Over 200 foreigners worked illegally in Chui region posing as ethnic Kyrgyz
16:46
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss connecting state banks to CIPS payment system