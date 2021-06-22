Kyrgyzstan loses 800 hectares of land due to erosion of Chu river banks

Kyrgyzstan has lost 800 hectares of land due to the constant erosion of the banks of Chu river. Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«The President instructed to allocate funds for protection of the banks so that the border no longer moves in our direction. These are sections in Kamyshanovka and Tokmak,» he said.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the river bed is eroded only from the side of Kyrgyzstan, since Kazakhstan has carried out all the necessary bank protection works on its territory.