16:40
USD 84.52
EUR 100.51
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan loses 800 hectares of land due to erosion of Chu river banks

Kyrgyzstan has lost 800 hectares of land due to the constant erosion of the banks of Chu river. Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«The President instructed to allocate funds for protection of the banks so that the border no longer moves in our direction. These are sections in Kamyshanovka and Tokmak,» he said.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the river bed is eroded only from the side of Kyrgyzstan, since Kazakhstan has carried out all the necessary bank protection works on its territory.
link: https://24.kg/english/198491/
views: 131
Print
Related
Ala-Archa river bank collapses along Bakayev Street in Bishkek
8,000 trees planted to strengthen banks of Chu river
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
22 June, Tuesday
16:19
Kazakhstan allocates QazVac coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan allocates QazVac coronavirus vaccine to Kyrg...
16:12
Third wave of COVID-19: Repeat elections could be postponed
15:58
CIS Foreign Ministers launch campaign to 80th anniversary of war outbreak
15:39
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov's supporters hold rally near SCNS building
15:23
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek has no places for infected with COVID-19