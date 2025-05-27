10:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

SCO may expand membership – discussions underway

The issue of expanding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is being actively discussed, and there are candidates for full membership in the organization. SCO Deputy Secretary General Sohail Khan told reporters.

According to him, the issue of expansion is naturally on the current agenda.

«So far, the countries have not made a final decision on who and in what format to grant membership. There are several candidates for full membership and for dialogue partnership. We have two categories,» he said.

«We are not considering any observers at the moment. We have decided not to make any dialogue partner observer for now, because we have the thought of putting everyone in one category that will be called ’partners,’» the SCO Deputy Secretary General pointed out.
link: https://24.kg/english/330465/
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its participation in SCO
SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure
Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO
SCO countries study visa liberalization opportunities
SCO exchanges to create single platform for cooperation
Meeting of SCO Heads of Government: Number of documents signed
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov to visit Pakistan
Daniyar Amangeldiev proposes to create financial institution of SCO
Think tank of Poland about SCO summit in Astana
EAEU and SCO interested in development of transport corridors
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
10:10
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation on industrial parks Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation...
09:55
SCO may expand membership – discussions underway
09:43
Rosselkhoznadzor bans imports of bees from Kyrgyzstan to Bashkortostan
09:31
Exhibits from Kyrgyzstan donated to Ethnological Museum in Germany
09:22
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts intervention of $59.8 million
26 May, Monday
17:33
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
17:16
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
17:09
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at tennis tournament
16:55
Samidin Atabaev appointed new kazy of Osh city
16:45
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time