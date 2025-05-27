SCO may expand membership – discussions underway

The issue of expanding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is being actively discussed, and there are candidates for full membership in the organization. SCO Deputy Secretary General Sohail Khan told reporters.

According to him, the issue of expansion is naturally on the current agenda.

«So far, the countries have not made a final decision on who and in what format to grant membership. There are several candidates for full membership and for dialogue partnership. We have two categories,» he said.

«We are not considering any observers at the moment. We have decided not to make any dialogue partner observer for now, because we have the thought of putting everyone in one category that will be called ’partners,’» the SCO Deputy Secretary General pointed out.