14:33
First stage of drift competitions held in Kyrgyzstan

The first stage of the national series of drift competitions was held on the territory of the former Gansi airbase, which marked the beginning of a new season in Kyrgyz auto sport. The organizing committee of the competitions reported.

The event was organized by the Kyrgyz Drift Cup movement. It brought together leading pilots from Kyrgyzstan as well as representatives of related motorsport disciplines.

The competition was held in a tandem run format, with judges evaluating style, angle, and cornering trajectories. Participants had to showcase not only the technical preparation of their cars but also a high level of drift mastery as a discipline.

The participation of experienced sportsmen and the appearance of new names on the track aroused considerable interest. According to the organizers, the level of pilotage for the last seasons has increased significantly.

The next stage is scheduled for July and will be held on the renewed track in Bishkek.
