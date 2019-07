None of the victims of an incident at the drift competitions in Bishkek wrote a statement and appeal to the police. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The condition of the six hospitalized is satisfactory. The culprit of the incident is not arrested. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under the Article 155 «Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles» of the Code of Offences. The participant of the contest will be fined 3,000 soms.

Yesterday afternoon, the driver of Toyota Mark II car, born in 1987, moving along Ibraimov Street, made a maneuver with a left turn to Frunze Street, but, having lost control, drove into the roadside and run over the spectators. Two citizens of China are among the victims.