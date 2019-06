Kyrgyzstani Gairat Yusupov took the second place at the Drifting Competition in Kazakhstan. Organizers reported.

Gorilla Drift Energy — the third stage of the Kazakhstan’s Championship — was held in Nur-Sultan. Participants competed in two classes — Pro and Street. Almaty residents took five top places out of six. Gairat Yusupov competed in Street class.

Two stages of the championship are ahead. They will be held in autumn in Almaty.