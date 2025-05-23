Construction of Bedel checkpoint to be completed by 2027

Kyrgyzstan and China are preparing to launch a new large-scale transport corridor — Bedel automobile checkpoint on the joint border. According to the Customs Service, the project is being implemented within the framework of agreements between the leaders of the two states and the agency is currently actively working on its implementation.

The new international automobile checkpoint Bedel will be able to receive and send goods and freight vehicles. It will be located at an altitude of 3,100 meters above sea level and will occupy an impressive area of ​​13 hectares. The design capacity of the checkpoint will be up to 900 vehicles per day, which promises to significantly relieve the existing routes.

According to the State Customs Service, the key advantage of the launch of Bedel checkpoint will be the reduction of the route for delivering goods from the People’s Republic of China. This, in turn, will lead to a significant reduction in transportation times and a reduction in costs for carriers and business.

The infrastructure of the new checkpoint will meet the highest international standards. It is planned to build modern administrative buildings and structures that will operate on a convenient «one-stop shop» principle. For efficient operation, specialized places and sites for customs control of goods, as well as a multi-lane roadway, will be created.

Particular attention is paid to the conditions for participants in foreign economic activity and drivers. The project includes comfortable rest areas, sanitary zones and all the necessary infrastructure for long-term waiting, which is especially important in high-altitude conditions. In addition, the introduction of modern digital and technical solutions is designed to create the most transparent and favorable conditions for business when crossing the border.

Given the difficult natural and climatic features of the area, the start of construction work is scheduled for 2025. It is planned to complete construction and put the checkpoint into operation by the end of 2027.

The new checkpoint Bedel was opened on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in September 24. This transport corridor has become the third major gate and bridge linking Kyrgyzstan and China along with Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoints. However, the State Customs Service plans to increase its throughput capacity.