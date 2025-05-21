EU to allocate €5.5 million to support Radio Liberty in Central Asia

The European Union promises to allocate €5.5 million to support of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, announced.

According to her, the EU will not be able to fill the funding gap of the organization around the world, but wants to help it work in countries that are «very dependent on news from the outside» — in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

This is a «short-term emergency funding designed to be an «insurance for independent journalism,» Kaja Kallas added.

Recall, the headquarters of Radio Liberty is in Washington, the program center — in Prague, and there are also several regional bureaus.

Earlier, the President of the United States Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut seven federal agencies, including the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees the media corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Voice of America and some other media.