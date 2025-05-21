12:20
USD 87.45
EUR 98.46
RUB 1.09
English

EU to allocate €5.5 million to support Radio Liberty in Central Asia

The European Union promises to allocate €5.5 million to support of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, announced.

According to her, the EU will not be able to fill the funding gap of the organization around the world, but wants to help it work in countries that are «very dependent on news from the outside» — in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

This is a «short-term emergency funding designed to be an «insurance for independent journalism,» Kaja Kallas added.

Recall, the headquarters of Radio Liberty is in Washington, the program center — in Prague, and there are also several regional bureaus.

Earlier, the President of the United States Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut seven federal agencies, including the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees the media corporation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Voice of America and some other media.
link: https://24.kg/english/329839/
views: 106
Print
Related
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh meets with EU Special Representative
Number of illegal migrants crossing EU borders significantly decreases
Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat
First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
EU to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
European Union also plans to tighten migration laws
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine
Popular
Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria Kyrgyzstan expands economic cooperation with Germany and Austria
Kyrgyzstan and China agree on opening of new air route Kyrgyzstan and China agree on opening of new air route
State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyzstan State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyzstan
21-story complex of three towers to be built in Bishkek 21-story complex of three towers to be built in Bishkek
21 May, Wednesday
11:52
EU to allocate €5.5 million to support Radio Liberty in Central Asia EU to allocate €5.5 million to support Radio Liberty i...
11:40
All markets in Osh to be relocated to new municipal market from July 1
11:29
Land for affordable housing construction in Kyrgyzstan to be allocated to IsDB
11:00
Fire at Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta: No casualties reported
10:25
Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports
20 May, Tuesday
18:35
Activist deported from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia