Sharp weather change expected after extreme heat in Kyrgyzstan

Following the recent abnormal heat, a sharp drop in air temperature is expected on May 18–19 and during the night of May 20. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Rains and thunderstorms are expected at times, with heavy precipitation expected:

  • On May 18 at night: in some parts of Jalal-Abad region
  • On May 18 during the day: in parts of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions
  • On May 19 at night: in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions.

In addition, strong western wind is forecast, reaching 15–20 meters per second in some areas, and up to 19–24 meters per second in the water area of Issyk-Kul Lake.

The ministry warns that such unstable weather will complicate the work of motor transport, energy and utility services, as well as grazing and keeping livestock on pastures.

Weather forecast for May 18-19 and the night of May 20 in the regions:

  • In Chui region at night +8...+13 , during the day +20...+25 degrees Celsius;
  • In Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions the temperature at night +11...+16, during the day up to +21...+26 degrees Celsius;
  • In Naryn region +2...+7 degrees at night and +15...+20 degrees during the day;
  • In Issyk-Kul region +3...+8 degrees at night and +15...+20 degrees during the day;
  • In Talas region +6...+11 degrees at night and +19...+24 degrees during the day.
