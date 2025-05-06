12:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan begins testing new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties

Testing of new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties has begun in Kyrgyzstan. It is being conducted at Nur-Cholpon seed farming enterprise in Zhaiyl district of Chui region. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The project involves scientists from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Australia, with the goal of identifying the most productive varieties that are best adapted to local conditions—particularly in water deficiency conditions.

Varieties that can withstand dry periods are being studied. This is important in the context of climate change and the need to strengthen the forage base for livestock farming and will allow farmers to obtain stable yields of high-quality feed.

Alfalfa is a perennial forage plant from the legume family, widely used in livestock farming. It is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, so it is included in the diet of cattle, sheep and goats.
link: https://24.kg/english/328302/
views: 76
Print
Related
Farmers from Batken region export strawberries to Russia and Kazakhstan
FAO praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts in developing agriculture
Agriculture Ministry to purchase equipment for $45M allocated by Islamic Bank
Agricultural export from Kyrgyzstan exceeded 96,000 tons
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control
Batken region to test tangerines cultivation
Agriculture Ministry to introduce another fine for forest legislation violation
Climate impact: Kyrgyzstan to change its approach to crop land management
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Popular
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
6 May, Tuesday
12:33
U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-deport U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-dep...
12:26
Kyrgyzstan begins testing new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties
11:48
Production of first gas boilers started in Bishkek
11:39
Changpeng Zhao proposes to include BTC and BNB in Kyrgyzstan’s crypto reserve
11:22
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan