Kyrgyzstan begins testing new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties

Testing of new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties has begun in Kyrgyzstan. It is being conducted at Nur-Cholpon seed farming enterprise in Zhaiyl district of Chui region. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The project involves scientists from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Australia, with the goal of identifying the most productive varieties that are best adapted to local conditions—particularly in water deficiency conditions.

Varieties that can withstand dry periods are being studied. This is important in the context of climate change and the need to strengthen the forage base for livestock farming and will allow farmers to obtain stable yields of high-quality feed.

Alfalfa is a perennial forage plant from the legume family, widely used in livestock farming. It is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, so it is included in the diet of cattle, sheep and goats.