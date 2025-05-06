12:48
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

The road patrol service has begun using drones to monitor traffic conditions along Bishkek—Osh and Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart highways. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

Special roadside signs have been installed to inform drivers about aerial surveillance in operation.

The use of drones allows for real-time detection of serious traffic violations, including driving in the oncoming lane and using mobile phones while driving. Drivers are urged to strictly follow traffic rules, remain attentive, and avoid distractions behind the wheel.

Earlier reports noted that during a pilot test, officers recorded 30 violations in just 30 minutes.
