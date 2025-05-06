Chinese investor to build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region

A Chinese investor will build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region. The Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the region reported.

The plants will be built in Balykchy and Ak-Suu districts. The investor is Hunan Junxin Huanbao company.

Governor Bakytbek Zhetigenov met with the head of the company Dai Daoguo, a preliminary feasibility study of the project was presented to them. Construction is planned to begin this year.

Following the meeting, a framework agreement was signed between the leadership of Issyk-Kul region and Hunan Junxin Huanbao company. According to the document, the investor will also equip the plants with modern equipment and train local specialists.

Local authorities note that the implementation of the project will solve the problem of waste disposal, reduce the burden on the environment and improve the quality of life of the population.