12:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Chinese investor to build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region

A Chinese investor will build two waste incineration plants in Issyk-Kul region. The Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the region reported.

The plants will be built in Balykchy and Ak-Suu districts. The investor is Hunan Junxin Huanbao company.

Governor Bakytbek Zhetigenov met with the head of the company Dai Daoguo, a preliminary feasibility study of the project was presented to them. Construction is planned to begin this year.

Following the meeting, a framework agreement was signed between the leadership of Issyk-Kul region and Hunan Junxin Huanbao company. According to the document, the investor will also equip the plants with modern equipment and train local specialists.

Local authorities note that the implementation of the project will solve the problem of waste disposal, reduce the burden on the environment and improve the quality of life of the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/328294/
views: 162
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss legal guarantees for investors
Kasymaliev and Mishustin discuss protection of Russian investors in Kyrgyzstan
Production of paving stones from plastic waste launched in At-Bashi district
Waste processing plant in Bishkek: Mayor of city holds press tour
Threshold for benefits lowered, but access to international courts restricted
Expert: Central Asia is a region with high potential for investors
Turkish investor starts oil production in Kadamdzhai
Chinese investors to build small HPS and cement plant in Tyup
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
Construction of eco-technological plant starts in Bishkek
Popular
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan lead in export of medicinal raw materials to China
Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on chicken egg imports
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
6 May, Tuesday
12:33
U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-deport U.S. to pay $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily self-dep...
12:26
Kyrgyzstan begins testing new drought-resistant alfalfa varieties
11:48
Production of first gas boilers started in Bishkek
11:39
Changpeng Zhao proposes to include BTC and BNB in Kyrgyzstan’s crypto reserve
11:22
Drones used to monitor traffic conditions in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan