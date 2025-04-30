Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison

As part of ongoing efforts to provide consular and legal assistance to the citizen of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Nurmatov, a video conference was organized on April 29 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Nurmatov’s family, his lawyer, and representatives of the Consulate General in Istanbul participated in it.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, the lawyer reported on legal actions being taken to protect Azamat Nurmatov’s rights and lawful interests.

Consulate staff visited Maltepe prison and held talks with its administration to arrange a phone call between Nurmatov and his relatives, which is expected to take place in the near future.

The case is under special supervision by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry announced the reason for the teacher’s detention in Turkey.