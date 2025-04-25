Heroes of Kyrgyzstan Alley to appear in Ata-Beyit complex

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended the resolution on the status of the historical and memorial complex Ata-Beyit. In accordance with the new document, the Alley of Heroes of the Kyrgyz Republic will be opened in the complex.

The decision was made in order to perpetuate the memory of outstanding individuals who have made a significant contribution to the development of the country.

The costs associated with the creation of the alley will be covered by funds allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025 and subsequent years, as well as by other sources of funding not prohibited by law.

The resolution was officially published on April 25 and will come into force in 10 days.