Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in memorial events at Ata-Beyit memorial complex. Press service of the Executive Office of the President reported.

Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov, the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva, ex-presidents Roza Otunbayeva and Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Suyunbek Kasmambetov and Chief of the General Staff Taalaibek Omuraliev also participated in the event.

The participants of the event laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the tragic events of 1916, the memorial to the victims of political repressions, the grave of the writer Chingiz Aitmatov and the memorial to the heroes of the April 2010 People’s Revolution. They read a memorial prayer.

The acting President reminded that about 40,000 people became victims of political repressions in 1920-1950 in Kyrgyzstan, whose burial places were still unknown.

Sadyr Japarov noted the heroism of Bubuira Kydyralieva, an employee of the national security bodies Bolot Abdrakhmanov and an archaeologist Mikhail Moskalev, thanks to whom the public became aware of the secret and mass burial of 138 repressed people near Chon-Tash village.

As Sadyr Japarov noted, these people deserve the highest state awards, including Moskalev posthumously. Ata-Beyit complex is located at the burial site now.

He added that power has been changed three times in the modern history of Kyrgyzstan as a result of popular unrest. Sadyr Japarov named people’s intolerance to corruption as the reason for the events on October 5, 2020.

The acting President noted that an irreconcilable struggle with it has been announced, which would be conducted with support of the public. The prevailing electoral psychology of bribery of the electorate will be eliminated. Sadyr Japarov noted the need to rely on own forces in improving the well-being of the people and the country’s economy.
