Preliminary design for reconstruction of Rappoport Alley developed

A preliminary design for the reconstruction of Rappoport Alley in Cholpon-Ata has been developed. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services reported.
According to the agency, the design was developed by employees of the Issyk-Kul Department of Urban Planning and Architecture.
The alley is located on the territory of Gazprom sports and recreation complex. Its total area is 14 hectares.
cut down during the construction of facilities for the I World Nomad Games in 2016. The authorities promised several times to reconstruct the alley, but never did.