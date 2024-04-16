15:30
USD 89.12
EUR 94.98
RUB 0.95
English

Preliminary design for reconstruction of Rappoport Alley developed

A preliminary design for the reconstruction of Rappoport Alley in Cholpon-Ata has been developed. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services reported.

According to the agency, the design was developed by employees of the Issyk-Kul Department of Urban Planning and Architecture.

The alley is located on the territory of Gazprom sports and recreation complex. Its total area is 14 hectares.

Rappoport Alley was completely cut down during the construction of facilities for the I World Nomad Games in 2016. The authorities promised several times to reconstruct the alley, but never did.
link: https://24.kg/english/291700/
views: 47
Print
Related
Alleys of teachers and medical workers opened in Naryn
Customs Service Alley appears in Bishkek
Freedom of Speech Alley to appear in Bishkek
Reconstruction of well-known Rappoport Alley to begin in Cholpon-Ata
Popular
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
16 April, Tuesday
15:27
Youth team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals at Asian Judo Cup Youth team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals at Asian Judo Cup
15:20
Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats - Deputy Chairman of SCNS
15:11
Preliminary design for reconstruction of Rappoport Alley developed
14:55
Procedure of transfer of land plots to State Mortgage Company continues
13:39
Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey