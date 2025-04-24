Three men detained on suspicion of laundering proceeds from 1-Xbet online casino

Law enforcement officers detained three 20‑year‑old men on suspicion of laundering money derived from the activities of an online casino. The press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the police, one of the men has been placed in a pretrial detention center.

During monitoring of Telegram messaging app, officers of the Cybercrime Department of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs uncovered a bot channel xCoin.KG, owner of which accepted bets, replenished and withdrew money through bank cards of Kyrgyzstan from 1-Xbet bookmaker, which does not hold a license to operate an online casino in the republic.

A criminal case has been opened under the Article «Legalization (laundering) of criminal proceeds» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcers identified the suspects. They are the owner of xCoin.KG bot channel 20-year-old A.K., and two 20-year-old operators, A.I. and U.U. The owner of the bot channel was taken into custody. Police officers are working to identify other participants in the criminal scheme.