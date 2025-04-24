16:37
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Three men detained on suspicion of laundering proceeds from 1-Xbet online casino

Law enforcement officers detained three 20‑year‑old men on suspicion of laundering money derived from the activities of an online casino. The press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the police, one of the men has been placed in a pretrial detention center.

During monitoring of Telegram messaging app, officers of the Cybercrime Department of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs uncovered a bot channel xCoin.KG, owner of which accepted bets, replenished and withdrew money through bank cards of Kyrgyzstan from 1-Xbet bookmaker, which does not hold a license to operate an online casino in the republic.

A criminal case has been opened under the Article «Legalization (laundering) of criminal proceeds» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcers identified the suspects. They are the owner of xCoin.KG bot channel 20-year-old A.K., and two 20-year-old operators, A.I. and U.U. The owner of the bot channel was taken into custody. Police officers are working to identify other participants in the criminal scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/327229/
views: 408
Print
Related
Law on combating terrorism and money laundering signed
Money laundering: Hospital doctors placed under house arrest
Foreigners detained for money laundering in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-Mayor of Kara-Kul detained for money laundering
Azimbek Beknazarov suspected of money laundering
Agreement on CIS Money Laundering Risk Assessment Center takes effect
Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev
Kyrgyzstani detained for laundering of Kamchi Kolbaev’s money
Son of ex-deputy Dinara Isaeva detained for connection with Kamchi Kolbaev
Head of Burana Grand construction company detained
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
24 April, Thursday
16:29
SCNS detains doctor for extortion in Naryn SCNS detains doctor for extortion in Naryn
15:57
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
15:49
April Editor-in-Chief: We will work and prove our case in court
15:36
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
15:23
Three men detained on suspicion of laundering proceeds from 1-Xbet online casino