18:35
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27

Meteorologists are forecasting sunny and warm weather in Bishkek during the second half of the week.

April 24: Partly cloudy. Air temperature will drop to +6°C at night, with daytime highs reaching +23°C.

April 25: Clear sky throughout the day. Nighttime temperature will be around +7°C, and the air temperature will rise to +26°C during the day.

April 26–27: The weather will remain mostly unchanged. Nights will stay cool, around +10°C, while daytime temperatures are forecast to rise to +28...+30°C.
link: https://24.kg/english/327087/
views: 244
Print
Related
Frosts expected in northern part of Kyrgyzstan
Heavy rains and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan starting April 10
Frost expected in Chui and Talas regions
Weather alert: Avalanche risk in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Snow expected again in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 30 – February 2
Air temperature in Bishkek expected to drop to −18°C at night
Storm warning: Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan on January 23-25
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings
Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025 Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus
23 April, Wednesday
17:54
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
17:05
Kyrgyzstan and Italy agree on transfer of convicted citizens
16:59
Kyrgyzstan and Islamic Development Bank discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1
16:50
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
15:31
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27