Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27

Meteorologists are forecasting sunny and warm weather in Bishkek during the second half of the week.

April 24: Partly cloudy. Air temperature will drop to +6°C at night, with daytime highs reaching +23°C.

April 25: Clear sky throughout the day. Nighttime temperature will be around +7°C, and the air temperature will rise to +26°C during the day.

April 26–27: The weather will remain mostly unchanged. Nights will stay cool, around +10°C, while daytime temperatures are forecast to rise to +28...+30°C.