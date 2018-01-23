01:12
Each region of Kyrgyzstan must have its own brand - President

Each region must have its own brand. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced today at the first meeting of the working commission set up under the decree on declaring 2018 the Year of Development of Regions.

In his opinion, it is meat processing in Naryn region, processing of apricots in Batken region, but there is still no real production.

«But the specialization of the regions is exactly what this is all about. In fact, the people themselves have to find a way out of the situation,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the support provided to farmers and peasants is ineffective. There is no state marketing and effective management.

«I instructed the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, the Guarantee Fund, and Ayil Bank to give priority to projects aimed at opening production in rural areas. People perfectly understand the reasons for this. We accessed the EEU, the border with Uzbekistan was opened, so the competition will increase. To be competitive, we need to render substantial support to agriculture, processing industry, farms,» he concluded.
