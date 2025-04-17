17:09
Simplification of entry, exit procedures for Kyrgyzstanis discussed in Abu Dhabi

A meeting took place in Abu Dhabi between Seytek Zhumakadyr uulu, Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, and the leadership of the Federal Migration Service Headquarters of the United Arab Emirates.

The two sides discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in the areas of migration and visa policy.

To create more favorable conditions for citizens of both countries, special attention during the meeting was paid to simplifying entry and exit procedures. In addition, the sides discussed exchange of experience to further enhance cooperation in this field.
