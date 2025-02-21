12:28
USD 87.45
EUR 91.24
RUB 0.97
English

We will fully pay off the external debt by 2035 - Sadyr Japarov

President Sadyr Japarov refuted claims that Kyrgyzstan’s external debt has risen to $7 billion in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the country’s debt remains at $4.5 billion, and information about its increase is being spread by «unemployed or fugitive politicians» in order to discredit the government.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the authorities were afraid of external debt until 2020. Now the financial situation in the republic has improved significantly. If in 2020 the budget was about 250 billion soms, and the GDP was 700 billion, now the budget has reached 700 billion soms, and the GDP has exceeded 1.5 trillion soms.

Gold and foreign exchange reserves have also increased — from $2 to $6 billion. In addition, the National Bank has accumulated 60 tons of gold, compared to only 16 tons in 2020.

The President emphasized that the country can repay its external debt at any time, but there is no point in doing so ahead of schedule, since the loans are taken at 2 percent per annum for 30-40 years. Early repayment will require additional interest payments.

Because the party that provides the loan issues money with the understanding that it will return it in 30-40 years. We will repay the debt according to the schedule and will fully settle the debt by 2035. External debt is not a problem for us.

Sadyr Japarov

He also added that the domestic debt is repaid in the national currency and does not pose a threat to the economy, as the government has various mechanisms to manage it.
link: https://24.kg/english/320657/
views: 115
Print
Related
Finance Minister announces size of Kyrgyzstan's public debt
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan increases internal public debt
Kyrgyzstan's state debt makes up 43.7 percent of GDP - Finance Ministry
Finance Ministry expects decrease of external public debt within five years
Kyrgyzstan's internal debt increased by $232.3 million — Finance Ministry
Two countries promise to write off Kyrgyzstan’s $120 million debt - President
Kyrgyzstan's external debt reaches $4.6 billion
State debt of Kyrgyzstan increases by $164.55 million for month
Kyrgyzstan has to pay $400 million of external debt in 2024
53 billion soms spent on servicing state debt in 2023
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
21 February, Friday
12:17
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan European Commissioner for International Partnerships to...
11:57
Karakol Airport receives International Code IKG
11:51
We will fully pay off the external debt by 2035 - Sadyr Japarov
11:41
CEC Chairman calls low voter turnout biggest problem in elections
11:30
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 5.5 percent