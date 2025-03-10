17:29
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Apartments in premium-class residential complex transferred to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) opened a criminal case on the illegal transfer of a land plot in the southern part of Bishkek for the construction of an apartment building.

In 2005, when the capital’s City Hall transferred the land plot for lease to construction companies for a minimum amount, an agreement was concluded with the condition of providing the City Hall with 13 percent of the built housing.

Investigation found out that an elite residential complex N.R. was built on a 1.5-hectare plot, consisting of seven blocks with premium-class apartments equipped with modern landscaping, security and technical support technologies («smart» houses, «smart» courtyards, elevators).

«A total of 166 apartments with a total area of ​​19,070.6 square meters were built. However, during the implementation of the project, possibly with the use of corrupt connections, at the initiative of the tenant and the developer, with the tacit assistance of municipal officials, on the basis of a court decision, the obligation to transfer part of the apartments in favor of the City Hall was removed from the contract.

In this regard, 24 apartments, or 14 percent of the total, were transferred to the state as a result of the measures taken during the investigation. The total area of ​​the transferred housing is 2,685.9 square meters. The transferred real estate is three-room apartments, each with an area of ​​about 120 square meters,» the statement says.

Work is underway to establish all the circumstances and the persons involved.
link: https://24.kg/english/322282/
views: 129
Print
Related
State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan simplifies real estate transactions
Kamchybek Tashiev instructs to complete 1,200 apartments in Batken in 2025
Sadyr Japarov hands keys to new SMC apartments to residents of capital
Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state
Reforms for development of civilized real estate market discussed in Bishkek
Two WWII veterans receive apartments from Bishkek City Hall
President comments on purchase of apartments for diplomatic missions’ employees
Foreigners may be allowed to buy real estate in Issyk-Kul region
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
Online registration of real estate proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
10 March, Monday
17:15
Volume of new loans issued by Kyrgyzstan’s banks grows by 44 percent Volume of new loans issued by Kyrgyzstan’s banks grows...
16:37
Azamat Maripov placed in pretrial detention center for calls for mass riots
16:27
Apartments in premium-class residential complex transferred to state
16:16
National Bank announces international tender for production of gold bars
16:06
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey to resume and increase free treatment quotas