Apartments in premium-class residential complex transferred to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) opened a criminal case on the illegal transfer of a land plot in the southern part of Bishkek for the construction of an apartment building.

In 2005, when the capital’s City Hall transferred the land plot for lease to construction companies for a minimum amount, an agreement was concluded with the condition of providing the City Hall with 13 percent of the built housing.

Investigation found out that an elite residential complex N.R. was built on a 1.5-hectare plot, consisting of seven blocks with premium-class apartments equipped with modern landscaping, security and technical support technologies («smart» houses, «smart» courtyards, elevators).

«A total of 166 apartments with a total area of ​​19,070.6 square meters were built. However, during the implementation of the project, possibly with the use of corrupt connections, at the initiative of the tenant and the developer, with the tacit assistance of municipal officials, on the basis of a court decision, the obligation to transfer part of the apartments in favor of the City Hall was removed from the contract.

In this regard, 24 apartments, or 14 percent of the total, were transferred to the state as a result of the measures taken during the investigation. The total area of ​​the transferred housing is 2,685.9 square meters. The transferred real estate is three-room apartments, each with an area of ​​about 120 square meters,» the statement says.

Work is underway to establish all the circumstances and the persons involved.