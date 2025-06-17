13:15
Pilot project on cadastral valuation of real estate to be launched in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the launch of a pilot project on determining the cadastral value of real estate in Bishkek and Osh cities. The project will run until December 31, 2025.

As the document notes, the initiative aims to simplify real estate appraisal procedures and facilitate operational decisions on urban infrastructure development.

According to the decree:

  • The State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography must conduct a cadastral valuation of real estate in Bishkek and Osh;
  • Upon completion of the project, the agency is required to submit a report on the results to the administration of the head of state;
  • If the pilot project proves successful, the government will develop the necessary regulations for the phased implementation of the state cadastral valuation system throughout the country.

The mayors of Bishkek and Osh have been instructed to assist in the collection and analysis of data on the real estate market, as well as to apply the cadastral value when purchasing land for the construction of social facilities and road infrastructure.

The document will come into force on June 27.
