The minimum salary of cultural workers is 6,000 soms. Mirbek Mambetaliev, candidate for the post of Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan, announced at the meeting of Parliament.

According to him, the average salary in this sphere is 16,000 soms.

MP Baktybek Maripov asked the candidate to first of all, after taking office, to review the salaries of cultural workers.

The deputy also asked the candidate to take control of the fact that cultural workers often advertise fraud schemes.