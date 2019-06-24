President demands from security officials to stop endless business checks

«If a violation was revealed, and businessmen paid taxes, then they should not be checked,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship today.

According to him, checks should not last more than three — five days.

The head of state was outraged by a story of a Swiss businessman, whose accounts were blocked and he can not work.

«What can be checked for so long? Situation should be quickly studied and an answer whether a person can use this money in the country or not should be given. $ 12 million is almost 1 billion soms! It is so hard to attract investments to the republic, and you have been checking for so long,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov has previously called on security officials not to interfere with the work of small and medium businesses. However, officials continue to pressure entrepreneurs. A year ago, the head of the State Tax Service demanded from his employees to check the markets and garment workshops more often. After indignation of the public, the State Tax Service assured that they would not pressure business. And the deputy of the Parliament Elvira Surabaldieva earlier told that after a complaint from an entrepreneur from Osh, he was pressured even more.

In the fall of 2018, Sooronbai Jeenbekov had already promised businessmen not to interfere with their work and help.

«We will take measures against those who are engaged in unlawful inspections so that these officials cannot work further,» the president said, ending a meeting with representatives of business and entrepreneurship.