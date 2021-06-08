19:00
Tax Service could resume scheduled inspections of business from July 1

Restriction on scheduled inspections of business entities by the State Tax Service expires on July 1, 2021. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

A moratorium on business inspections was imposed last year during the coronavirus pandemic. It was valid until the end of 2020. All restrictions have been lifted this year, but the ban on scheduled inspections was still in force.

«It expires on June 30, and from July 1, the State Tax Service can begin scheduled inspections. But it is possible that the moratorium will be extended. We do not know for sure so far whether the ban will be extended or not,» the State Tax Service stressed.
