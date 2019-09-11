10:40
Fire safety at schools and kindergartens. Three principals fined

The Interregional Department of the State Ecological and Technical Safety Inspection checked 182 school and pre-school institutions in Bishkek for compliance with fire safety standards and regulations. The Head of the Fire Safety Supervision Department Beishen Akmataliev announced at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Bishkek City Council on Social Issues.

«Three directors were brought to administrative responsibility — fines,» he said.

Beishen Akmataliev added that the checks have showed that the fire safety condition of buildings and territories did not meet safety requirements.

«Directors, citing inadequate funding, are not paying adequate attention to fire safety, in particular, maintenance of existing fire protection systems, treatment of wooden attic structures with a special composition. Some violations are systematic in nature and have been committed for many years,» he said.
