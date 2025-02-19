Heat supply suspended in center of Bishkek

Supply of residential buildings with heat and hot water has been suspended today, February 19, in the center of Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Heating and hot water were turned off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to scheduled pipeline replacements in the basements of residential buildings on Abdrakhmanov Street, 97, and Tugolbay Ata Street, 39. The pipelines had exceeded their service life.

Residential buildings at the following addresses are left without heating and hot water:

Abdrakhmanov Street, 97, 99, 101;

Usenbaev Street, 24;

Bokonbaev Street, 76, 78;

Tugolbay Ata Street, 39.

It was noted that repairs continue even in winter, following the planned schedule. The heating network was put into operation in 1986 and has now exceeded its standard service life.