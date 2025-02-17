State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan simplifies real estate transactions

From February 24, 2025, taxpayers in Kyrgyzstan will no longer need to obtain a mandatory certificate of absence of tax arrears when registering or re-registering real estate. The decision to cancel this requirement was made by the Chairman of the State Tax Service, Almambet Shykmamatov.

As the press service of the state service reported, thanks to the integration of the systems of the State Tax Service, Salyk Service and Cadastre state institutions, real estate sellers will be able to receive information about the presence or absence of tax arrears directly from the registration authorities. If there is a debt, information on how to repay it online will also be available there.

The abolition of the certificate will speed up the execution of transactions, reduce the bureaucratic burden and minimize corruption risks associated with obtaining the document.

«Citizens often had to pay additional amounts of money to expedite the receipt of the necessary certificate. The abolition of the tax arrears certificate means that taxpayers can now focus on other aspects of the transaction without being distracted by the need to obtain additional documents. This decision is a step toward reducing administrative barriers and creating more convenient and accessible conditions for both citizens and businesses,» the statement reads.