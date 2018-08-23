Kyrgyzstan has 9 medals at Asian Games 2018

Kyrgyzstan already has nine medals at the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia. The official website of the Games reports.

A Greco-Roman wrestler Uzur Dzhuzupbekov won one more medal in the weight category of 97 kilograms. During the first fight, he defeated Utu Naru (Japan), then lost to Di Xiao (China), and then defeated Jahongir Turdiev (Uzbekistan) in the duel for the third place.

Wrestling tournaments within the Asian Games 2018 end today. Kyrgyzstan won eight medals out of 18 possible. Magomed Musaev, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Kanybek Zholchubekov and Akzhol Makhmudov won silver medals; Meerim Zhumanazarova, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Amantur Ismailov and Uzur Dzhuzupbekov — bronze medals.

Weightlifter Izzat Artykov brought one more medal to Kyrgyzstan at these Games.

By the number of medals, the team of the Kyrgyz Republic has already surpassed its performance at the Asian Games of 2006, 2010 and 2014.