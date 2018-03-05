Kyrgyzstanis show their best result in Asian Wrestling Championships history

Kyrgyzstanis showed their best result in the history of performances at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

The tournament was held from February 27 through March 4 in Bishkek. The program included three types of wrestling — Greco-Roman, free style and women’s.

Our Greco-Roman wrestlers won eight medals, free style wrestlers — two and women — one. In general, the Kyrgyzstan’s team has 11 awards — two gold, three silver and six bronze. This is its best result on the total number of medals in the history of its performances at the continental championships. The previous record is 10 awards, won in Bangkok at the Asian Championship 2016.

At the Asian Championship 2007, which was also held in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz team had eight medals: four gold and one bronze.