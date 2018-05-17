17:03
Mothers of many children to get orders and medals

The mothers of many children will be awarded the order Baatyr Ene and the medal Ene Danky. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed relevant decrees. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

At least 1,354 mothers, who have and bring up seven or more children, will get Baatyr Ene Order. Medal Ene Danky will be given to 454 mothers with six children.

Recall, the statute of Baatyr Ene order and medal Ene Danky, as well as their description, were approved on July 10, 1996 by a presidential decree.
