17:02
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating

First Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Choro Seyitov held a meeting with analysts from the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) to discuss the assignment of a sovereign credit rating to the country. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

Choro Seyitov presented Kyrgyzstan’s key social and economic indicators and told about the reforms that have been implemented. He noted that in 2023, the country’s GDP reached 1,228,900 trillion soms, reflecting a 6.2 percent growth. It was also noted that the results for 2024 indicate continued strong economic growth, which began in 2022-2023.

S&P analysts were provided with information on key macroeconomic indicators, structural reforms in digitalization, trade and economic relations, and foreign investment attraction. Additionally, the parties discussed subsoil use, energy, and statistics.

As part of their visit, S&P analysts held meetings with representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s ministries and agencies. They also planned meetings with international financial institutions and diplomatic missions.
link: https://24.kg/english/319150/
views: 126
Print
Related
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed
U.S. companies to consult Kyrgyzstan on obtaining sovereign credit rating
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
Russian agency assigns credit ratings to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to get sovereign credit rating in Russian agency
Moody’s opinion not changed. Kyrgyzstan's credit rating remains at B2
Credit rating of Kyrgyzstan remains unchanged for three years
Moody's confirms credit rating of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
6 February, Thursday
16:33
British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant...
16:16
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
16:02
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
15:42
Keremet Bank ceases participation in Elcard ATM partner network
15:20
Ex-Minister Dinara Kutmanova and her son sentenced to 8 years in prison