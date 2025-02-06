Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating

First Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Choro Seyitov held a meeting with analysts from the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) to discuss the assignment of a sovereign credit rating to the country. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

Choro Seyitov presented Kyrgyzstan’s key social and economic indicators and told about the reforms that have been implemented. He noted that in 2023, the country’s GDP reached 1,228,900 trillion soms, reflecting a 6.2 percent growth. It was also noted that the results for 2024 indicate continued strong economic growth, which began in 2022-2023.

S&P analysts were provided with information on key macroeconomic indicators, structural reforms in digitalization, trade and economic relations, and foreign investment attraction. Additionally, the parties discussed subsoil use, energy, and statistics.

As part of their visit, S&P analysts held meetings with representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s ministries and agencies. They also planned meetings with international financial institutions and diplomatic missions.