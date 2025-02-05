State visit of Sadyr Japarov to China: Number of documents signed

During the state visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China, talks were held with Chinese President Xi Jinping, resulting in a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Additionally, a number of important documents were signed:
- Joint statement/declaration of the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era;
- Cooperation program between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the aligning the joint promotion of the building of One Belt, One Road initiative and the National Development Program until 2026;
- Agreement on social insurance between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China;
- Exchange of letters between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the feasibility study of the project to create an information system for the judicial system of the Kyrgyz Republic within the framework of China’s assistance;
- Exchange of letters between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the implementation of the project on assistance to the laboratory of the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Exchange of letters between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the project to supply medical equipment for the Osh Hospital and the Presidential Hospital as part of China’s assistance;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China on the establishment of a mechanism for strategic dialogue at the level of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China on facilitating group tourist trips between the two countries;
- Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China in the field of economic development and reform;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Agency for International Development and Cooperation of the People’s Republic of China on promoting development and cooperation in the field of construction of checkpoint infrastructure on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border;
- Joint statement between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on the commencement of negotiations on an agreement on trade in services and investment between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Data Administration under the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China on strengthening cooperation in the field of digital economy;
- Memorandum of Understanding on expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of minerals used in clean energy technologies;
- Protocol on phytosanitary requirements for the export of beans from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China;
- Protocol between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on inspection, quarantine, veterinary and sanitary requirements for washed wool and cashmere exported from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China;
- Protocol between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on inspection, quarantine and sanitary requirements for poultry meat exported from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China;
- Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of poverty reduction through science and technology between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Government of the People’s Republic of China;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services and the Ministry of Housing, Urban and Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China on strengthening cooperation in housing and urban development;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences;
- Memorandum on deepening cooperation between NTRC and China Media Group;
- Memorandum between the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Naryn region and the People’s Government of Heilongjiang Province of the People’s Republic of China on establishing friendly ties and developing practical cooperation.