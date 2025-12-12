New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan planned to be extended until January 12

New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan are planned to be extended until January 12. A draft Cabinet resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

To ensure efficient use of days off and non-working holidays, the Cabinet proposes for employees of state and municipal organizations, institutions, and enterprises financed from the state budget who work a five-day workweek:

to announce January 8 and January 9, 2026, as days off and move:

the day off on February 7 to the working day of January 8;

the day off on April 25 to the working day of January 9.

The supporting document notes that currently, and immediately after the New Year, there is traditionally an increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza.

Considering that winter holidays for schoolchildren next year are set to end on January 12, joint vacations between parents and children during this period will help strengthen family values. «The first two weeks of January are the peak of the winter tourist season. Extending the holidays will generate additional revenue for small and medium-sized businesses and promote the development of regions with tourism potential. To reduce energy shortages and ease the burden on utility infrastructure, it is advisable to extend the winter holidays. Extending the New Year holidays until January 12 will help increase the efficiency of government agencies and organizations, improve socioeconomic indicators, and strengthen health and well-being of the population,» the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection noted.

According to the ministry, the decision to extend the holidays will not require significant budget expenditures.