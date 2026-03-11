Labor Ministry reminds of days off due to Orozo Ait and Nooruz holidays

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reminded citizens about upcoming days off in connection with Orozo Ait and Nooruz holidays.

According to the ministry, March 20, when Orozo Ait will be celebrated, is officially a non-working day in accordance with the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. As a result, the working day on the eve of the holiday will be shortened by one hour.

The ministry also noted that in 2026 the public holiday Nooruz, celebrated on March 21, falls on Saturday. Under the provisions of the Labor Code, a day off is not transferred in this case.

At the same time, in organizations where work cannot be suspended due to production conditions, employees may be required to work on holidays in accordance with the procedure established by labor legislation.

The Ministry of Labor urged employers to strictly comply with labor law requirements when organizing working hours during holidays and days off.