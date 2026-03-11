13:08
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

Labor Ministry reminds of days off due to Orozo Ait and Nooruz holidays

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reminded citizens about upcoming days off in connection with Orozo Ait and Nooruz holidays.

According to the ministry, March 20, when Orozo Ait will be celebrated, is officially a non-working day in accordance with the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. As a result, the working day on the eve of the holiday will be shortened by one hour.

The ministry also noted that in 2026 the public holiday Nooruz, celebrated on March 21, falls on Saturday. Under the provisions of the Labor Code, a day off is not transferred in this case.

At the same time, in organizations where work cannot be suspended due to production conditions, employees may be required to work on holidays in accordance with the procedure established by labor legislation.

The Ministry of Labor urged employers to strictly comply with labor law requirements when organizing working hours during holidays and days off.
link: https://24.kg/english/365472/
views: 133
Print
Related
Bishkek residents and guests invited to celebrate Maslenitsa
New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan planned to be extended until January 12
Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan announces full list of public holidays for 2026
Diplomats congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on State Language Day
Kyrgyzstanis to have short work week and long holidays
Working days no longer be moved to Saturdays in Kyrgyzstan
Decision made to transfer days offs in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan plans to establish Father's Day, Committee approves draft law
Deputy Mederbek Aliyev proposes to establish Father's Day in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves transfer of days off in 2024
Popular
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
11 March, Wednesday
12:39
President urges MPs not to allow division in Parliament President urges MPs not to allow division in Parliament
12:12
New Cabinet members take oath in Parliament
12:07
Kanatbek Chynybaev appointed Minister of Emergency Situations
12:03
Labor Ministry reminds of days off due to Orozo Ait and Nooruz holidays
11:56
Adilet Kyrgyzstan deputy group changes its name to Ishenim