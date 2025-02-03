Work to reduce mortality from respiratory diseases improved in Kyrgyzstan

According to the World Health Organization, work on reduction of mortality from respiratory diseases has improved in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy Talantbek Soronbaev reported on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the Ministry of Health and the WHO have carried out comprehensive work to prevent mortality from respiratory diseases.

«This is the result of many years of work by health workers. We have focused on identifying diseases in patients, provided medical institutions with the necessary equipment, and are also working on the availability of medicines,» Talantbek Soronbaev said.

He added that smoking is still the leading cause of death from respiratory diseases, and advised people to quit the bad habit.

According to the National Statistical Committee, by the end of 2023, a greater number of respiratory diseases were registered among Kyrgyzstanis — 627,200 cases.