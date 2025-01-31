Legalization of right-hand drive cars to begin on March 1, 2025

Legalization of right-hand drive cars will begin in Kyrgyzstan on March 1, 2025. Deputy Marlen Mamataliev announced at a meeting of Yntymak parliamentary faction.

He told that the legalization procedure will take place in two stages. At the first stage, cars that have documents and are in good technical condition will be legalized. At the second stage, cars in good technical condition, but without documents, will be legalized. Defective cars are not subject to legalization.

The deputy noted that there is currently a ban on the import of right-hand drive cars to Kyrgyzstan and their further import into the country is prohibited.